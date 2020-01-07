News

Tie Domi adds his support for viable women’s pro hockey league

Tie Domi is an enormous fan of ladies’s hockey.

A lot in order that the retired pugilist needs the NHL and its gamers’ affiliation to get entangled and discover a approach to begin an expert girls’s league.

“(What) really needs a push is women’s hockey because we want girls growing up to have some kind of inspiration to say ‘Hey, I can play pro hockey,’” Domi informed the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast on Monday.

Presently, the five-team Nationwide Ladies’s Hockey League is the one North American league that pays its gamers after the six-team Canadian Ladies’s Hockey League discontinued operations final April as a result of monetary struggles dealing with girls’s hockey.

A month later, gamers from the CWHL banded collectively to type the Skilled Ladies’s Hockey Gamers’ Affiliation, which advocates for skilled girls’s hockey.

Domi stated he attended a number of Dream Hole Tour showcase video games organized by the PWHPA just lately and was blown away by their play.

“I watched them (live) three times now. I watched twice in Montreal and once in Toronto, and let me tell you they got a lot of skill. And not only skill, they got a lot of heart. And they leave it all out there. Paying fans will go see these women play.”

Domi stated it was a disgrace that ladies in Canada don’t have the chance to play skilled hockey proper now.

“What do they have right now? They don’t have anything right now. They don’t have anything because it got taken away from them.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has stated the league gained’t get entangled in girls’s hockey so long as there are leagues presently working, not desirous to compete with the NWHL.


