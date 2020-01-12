Tiger Woods caddies for his son Charlie at junior tournament in Jupiter

By Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline

Mother and father have been left completely surprised when Tiger Woods caddied for his son in a junior golf event in Florida on the weekend.

The 15-time main winner was on the bag for his 10-year-old son, Charlie, at an occasion at Membership Med Academies in Jupiter.

However regardless of the attendance of the sporting icon, followers have been left much more amazed by his son’s unimaginable swing as he practiced on the driving vary forward of the event.

Tiger Woods caddied for his 10-year-old son Charlie at a junior competitors in Florida

A video ended up doing the rounds on social media of Charlie placing the ending touches to his preparations.

Many have been greatly surprised by his Tiger-like swing and the way easy he made it look, with one joking on Twitter: ‘Charlie Woods will win 100 majors.’

Whereas Charlie did not run out victorious over the weekend, he posted a good 5 over par on the nine-hole occasion to finish day one tied ninth, which included a birdie on the par-Four third.

Woods, who shocked the world of golf along with his outstanding Masters win at Augusta final 12 months, caddied once more for his son on the second day.

Charlie, who Woods had with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, produced a significantly better spherical on the ultimate day, taking pictures even par to complete second general.