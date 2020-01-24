Tiger Woods opens with 69 on the North Course at Torrey Pines to start new year

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had his lowest opening spherical of the 12 months since 2011. It wasn’t sufficient to be among the many leaders Thursday on the Farmers Insurance coverage Open, nevertheless it was positive with him.

Coming off his record-tying 82nd victory in his final PGA Tour begin three months in the past in Japan, Woods dealt with the par 5s on the better North Course at Torrey Pines and restricted errors for a Three-under 69.

Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley had the low scores of the opening spherical, which was not the identical as sharing the lead. Cappelen had eight birdies for a 66 on the South Course, which performed about three photographs more durable than the North, the place Bradley shot his 66.

Rory McIlroy, who performed within the group in entrance of Woods, was amongst these at 67. Jon Rahm, taking part in alongside Woods, was within the massive group at 68.

Woods hasn’t damaged 70 in his first spherical of the 12 months since a 69 on the North at Torrey in 2011. His well being, his recreation and even his momentum are in a lot better form now. His recreation wasn’t all that far off.

“It was nice to kind of keep the round going a little bit,” Woods mentioned. “Overall, pleased to shoot something in the 60s today.”

It took slightly time to get going. He left himself in a nasty shot proper of the inexperienced on the par-5 10th to start out his spherical and didn’t make birdie. His flop shot from 50 yards wanting the inexperienced on the following gap got here up brief and right into a bunker, resulting in a bogey. He was even par on the activate a course the place decrease scores are anticipated.

Even so, there was little drama. One of the best views had been of the nonetheless waters of the Pacific beneath on an impressive day. The most important roars, as standard, belonged to the Navy jets above.

Woods saved it easy, with a nifty wedge to brief vary on his 10th gap, a two-putt birdie from 18 toes on the par-5 fifth and a straightforward up-and-down for birdie on the ultimate gap.

“I could probably, maybe could have gotten one or two more out of my round today,” Woods mentioned. “But overall, I felt like it was a good start, especially going into the South Course. I don’t know what the guys did on the South Course in relation to the North, but I felt like the golf course was certainly gettable today.”

Bubba Watson had a 67 on the South, whereas three different gamers broke 70 on the South, which hosted the U.S. Open in 2008 and will get one other U.S. Open subsequent 12 months.

Woods has gained this occasion seven occasions, not together with his 2008 U.S. Open title or the Junior World when he was a teen. At stake this week is an opportunity to set the PGA Tour profession victories document with No. 83 on the primary course the place his father took him to look at a PGA Tour occasion.

Rahm, who acquired married in Spain earlier than Christmas and has one other wedding ceremony in San Diego subsequent month for his bride’s American household and mates, was four below via eight holes till he stalled.

Alongside for the journey was Collin Morikawa, who wasn’t even born when Woods made his professional debut. The 22-year-old Morikawa shot 70.

“I had to tell to tell myself to just focus on golf after that first hole because I could just focus on Tiger and watch him the entire day and realize I forgot how to play golf,” Morikawa mentioned. “And that’s what I’m out right here to do, I’m out right here to win. It’s actually cool to play with him lastly and to get a spherical in with him as a result of crowds are totally different.

“There’s just nothing like it. You can’t describe it.”

McIlroy, who has by no means gained in his first occasion of the 12 months, can return to No. 1 on the planet for the primary time in additional than 4 years by successful. He additionally dealt with the par 5s by making birdie on all of them, together with including three birdies.

McIlroy has a brand new driver in play, which didn’t really feel proper to him in the course of the pro-am. He spent Wednesday afternoon making some changes and appeared to be on observe.

“It’s funny, you go through that testing process at the start of the year with new equipment. There’s things that seem really good on the range, but once you actually play some rounds with them competitively and try to hit certain shots, things sort of appear,” McIlroy mentioned. “We seemed to have fixed it.”

Cappelen, a rookie from Denmark, was doing his personal factor away from the group, narrowly dodging the fog that rolled in late within the afternoon, and he was doing it effectively.

“I never really put me in a terrible spot where I couldn’t make par,” he mentioned.