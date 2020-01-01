Tight Security On Koregaon Bhima Anniversary; Ajit Pawar Pays Tribute

Ajit Pawar mentioned he got here to supply tributes on behalf of the individuals of Maharashtra.

Pune:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar paid tributes on the ‘Jay Stambh’ close to right here on Wednesday on the 202nd anniversary of Koregaon Bhima battle.

Lakhs of individuals congregate yearly on the ‘Jay Stambh’ (victory pillar) close to Koregaon Bhima village to supply tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818 between the British East India Firm and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

Violence broke out in the course of the bicentenary celebrations of the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 2018 during which one individual was killed and a number of other others had been injured. Police have made elaborate safety preparations to make sure no untoward incident takes place in the course of the congregation on the victory pillar, an official mentioned.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the victory pillar, Mr Pawar mentioned he got here to supply tributes on behalf of the individuals of Maharashtra. “This pillar has history and every year lakhs of people come here. Some untoward incidents took place two years ago, but the government is taking utmost care and elaborate police bandobast (arrangement) has been made here to ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” he mentioned.

Prakash Ambedkar additionally provided his tributes on the victory pillar. Pune Police final week issued notices to a number of individuals, together with right-wing leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, and members of Kabir Kala Manch, barring them from getting into the district for 4 days from December 29.

The notices, as a part of preventive motion, had been issued to all these in opposition to whom circumstances had been registered in reference to the violence two years in the past. Mr Ekbote was arrested in March 2018 for allegedly instigating and orchestrating the violence round Koregaon Bhima. Mr Bhide was additionally booked and named within the FIR, however by no means arrested. The police attributed the violence to the ElgarParishad conclave held right here on December 31, 2017, the place provocative speeches had been allegedly made. They’re additionally probing the alleged “Maoist link” of some activists to the Elgar Parishad conclave.

A number of Dalit teams observe the anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle, during which the British defeated the Peshwas of Maharashtra. The memorial, situated at Perne village on Pune-Ahmednagar street, was constructed by the British within the reminiscence of troopers who died within the battle.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory as troopers from the Mahar group had been a part of the East India Firm’s forces. The Peshwas had been Brahmins, and the victory is seen as a logo of assertiveness by Dalits.