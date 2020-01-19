Tihar Jail Seeks Services Of UP Executioner For Nirbhaya Convicts: Police

The 4 death-row convicts will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am, a Delhi courtroom had mentioned

Lucknow:

Delhi’s Tihar Jail has requested the companies of hangman Pawan for the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and homicide convicts, who’re slated to hold on February 1, Uttar Pradesh’s Director-Normal of Jail Anand Kumar mentioned.

His companies have been looked for January 31 and February 1, Mr Kumar mentioned.

Pawan, a hangman from Meerut, had earlier mentioned that he was prepared to hold the 4 convicts within the Nirbhaya gang-rape and homicide case.

“It will really give a great sigh of relief to me, to Nirbhaya’s parents and to everyone else in the country when these convicts are hanged. These kinds of people should be hanged,” he mentioned.

A Delhi courtroom had final week issued a contemporary dying warrant towards the 4 death-row convicts in a Nirbhaya rape case who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

4 convicts – Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh – have been convicted and sentenced to dying for raping a 23-year-old lady in a shifting bus in Delhi on the intervening night time of December 16-17, 2012.