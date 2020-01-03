TikTok received highest user information, content take-down requests from Indian govt

TikTokIANS

Tiktok, the video-sharing platform, launched its first transparency report revealing the variety of requests for person info and content material takedown from governments the world over. As per the report, India led in each the classes with a complete of 107 requests for person IDs and 11 requests concerning the elimination of account or content material.

The transparency report holds the info from January 1, 2019, to June 30, 2019. On this interval, the US made 79 requests for person ID info, adopted by Japan with 35 requests. By way of accounts specified below these requests, the US leads the chart with 255 accounts, adopted by India with 143 accounts and Japan with 39 accounts.

Relating to content material or account elimination requests, after India’s 11 requests, the US stayed on the second spot with six requests, adopted by Japan with three such requests. Whereas India requested for eight accounts to be eliminated or restricted, the US and Japan requested for seven accounts and 4 accounts respectively. Additionally, India requested for 4 contents to be eliminated or restricted, which is larger than another nation.

Tech firms are sometimes offered with requests from governments or legislation enforcement officers asking for sure actions. TikTok says that these requests to take down content material deemed to be in violation of native legal guidelines or to offer info associated to accounts below sure outlined circumstances, akin to to “assist in a criminal investigation” or emergency request.

TikTok’s transparency report doesn’t checklist any request made by the Chinese language authorities. The platform is owned by Beijing-based father or mother firm ByteDance, which says that TikTok would not function in China and isn’t obliged to censor content material on the Chinese language authorities’s request.

TikTok says that it’s going to usually launch such transparency stories in future. It additionally knowledgeable report overlaying the second half of 2019 must be out within the coming months.