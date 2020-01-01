TikTok Received Most Takedown Requests From India In 2019: Report

India made a complete of 109 requests and TikTok offered some info in 47 per cent of these requests

In its first transparency report, quick video-sharing app TikTok revealed knowledge on takedown requests, the nations making them, and the per cent of requests it addresses.

Among the many nations TikTok operates in, India stood out for making essentially the most take-down requests within the first half of 2019, the official weblog notes.

India made a complete of 109 requests and TikTok offered some info in 47 per cent of these requests. 11 authorities requests to take away or limit content material was additionally the best by India.