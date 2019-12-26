TikTok star shares shocking video of a mob of men surrounding her and ‘hurling abuse’

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:18 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 09:18 EST, 26 December 2019

A TikTok star has shared a stunning video of herself being surrounded by a mob of males at an occasion in Dubai.

Hareem Shah, from Islamabad, Pakistan, claimed she was insulted, kicked and pushed by the jostling group after attending the opening of a Brands4u retailer at Oasis Mall.

The teen has greater than 31,000 followers on social media, the place she uploads photographs of herself sporting Western garments and and not using a headdress whereas mouthing the phrases to Japanese songs.

It comes after a video confirmed a person stroking her arm whereas she filmed a clip with followers earlier this month.

Hareem Shah from Islamabad, Pakistan, claimed she was insulted, kicked and pushed by the mob of males when she went to the opening of a Brands4u retailer at Oasis Mall in Dubai. Pictured left is the group of males, and proper when she was trapped by the escalator

Ms Shah was additionally proven attempting to push her approach out of the group whereas males could be heard shouting and one could be heard laughing. She shot to fame for her TikTok movies

A put up on the account @Hareemsfans reveals males brandishing telephones and pushing into one another as they attempt to get near the feminine movie star.

They lure her subsequent to the escalator earlier than beginning to shout and scream.

One is then heard laughing as a person seems to attempt to defend Ms Shah from the gang as she tries to get away.

It was uploaded with the caption: ‘I used to be invited as a visitor on the opening of Oasis Mall in Dubai. Lots of of Pakistani males hurled abuses, pushed and a few even kicked me. Is that this the way you deal with girls?’

The social media star shot to fame for her posts on platform TikTok.

The video was uploaded with the caption: ‘Lots of of Pakistani males hurled abuses, pushed and a few even kicked me. Is that this the way you deal with your girls?’ She is pictured above attempting to push her approach out of the gang

It comes after a fan stroked Ms Shah’s arm at an occasion earlier this month whereas she filmed a video with others

Brands4u made no point out of Hareem Shah in its put up concerning the occasion.

The store was opened by celebrity Mr Govinda together with chairman of idea manufacturers group Mr Vijay Samyani.

‘The inauguration was adopted by an unimaginable welcoming dance efficiency by college students and press convention,’ they stated.

Footage from contained in the mall present 1000’s of individuals crowding across the retailer’s entrance, ready for it to open.

Ms Shah has additionally stated she was abused at an occasion final month the place a fan ‘touched me inappropriately’.

Oasis Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the place Ms Shah was pushed by a crowd of males. She had attended the purchasing centre for the opening of a Brands4u retailer

Footage reveals a person stroking her arm, earlier than she pulls his hand off herself.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: ‘Attended an occasion the place a whole bunch of my followers mobbed me. Considered one of them touched me inappropriately. #MeToo.’

The stunning footage was filmed on December 16, whereas the video of her being touched inappropriately was filmed on December 7.