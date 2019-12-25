Tilly Keeper on Louise’s EastEnders exit – “What a way to go out!”

EastEnders star Tilly Keeper has praised the cleaning soap’s writers for permitting her character Louise Mitchell to exhibit a ruthless streak within the Christmas Day episode.

“At the start of the year, I’d told our bosses Kate Oates and Jon Sen that I really wanted Louise to get that mischievous, evil side to personality back,” the actress informed HEARALPUBLICIST. “So I knew it was going to come at some point, but I was pleased.”

Scenes simply proven on BBC1 noticed Louise dupe her accomplice Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) after discovering all about his infidelity with Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean). Within the aftermath of Keanu confessing to being the daddy of her stepmother’s unborn child, Louise appeared to agree to maneuver away from Walford with him and their new child daughter Peggy.

However simply because the trio appeared set to make a break for it in order that Keanu might evade the clutches of a raging Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Louise turned the tables on her accomplice. Viewers noticed Martin Fowler (James Bye) spring a shock assault on Keanu, chloroforming him and driving him away from the Sq., whereas a hardened Louise appeared on, having determined to facet with the Mitchells slightly than her duplicitous boyfriend.

“I didn’t want Louise to leave with Keanu,” admitted Keeper. “He’d betrayed her. She had to do something.” A dramatic cliffhanger then noticed it revealed that Martin had shot Keanu, with video proof proving he’d dedicated homicide on Ben’s orders.

The showdown now appears to be like set to pave the way in which for Keeper’s upcoming exit, with the 22-year-old having already introduced that her days on EastEnders at the moment are numbered.

“What a strategy to exit. I’m leaving on a excessive – I’ve had a extremely nice yr and I’ve actually loved engaged on this story because it’s given me one thing to get my enamel into. It’s been a extremely good problem for me and I simply assume, ‘How lucky am I?’

“It’s been great working with Tish, Danny and with Max and James (Bye) towards the end. And with Lucy Benjamin coming back as Lou’s mum Lisa as well. I’ve had everything I could’ve asked for. Jon and Kate definitely delivered for me and now it’s time to go off and try other things.”

