Tim Paine Reckons Pat Cummins, Says He is Clearly Best Bowler in the World

Pat Cummins of Australia (Picture Credit: Getty Pictures)

Melbourne, December 25: Australia skipper Tim Paine reckons his teammate and pacer Pat Cummins is the ‘finest bowler’ on the planet at the moment. Cummins is presently the top-ranked bowler in Take a look at cricket. Cummins, 26, has loved a fantastic yr as he had turn out to be the second-fastest Australian paceman behind Charlie Turner to a 100 Take a look at wickets.

“He is clearly the best bowler in the world, his stats will probably back that up. Not just for one series, or one Test, or two Tests here or there, he has done it every game,” Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. Pat Cummins’ Girlfriend Becky Boston Plans to Purchase Toys for Pet Canine After the Pacer Turns into Most Costly Abroad Participant in IPL.

“I think he is getting better with experience as well, I think you are noticing he is not always bowling high-140s anymore, which is a great, great attribute and skill,” he added. Cummins had recorded a six-wicket haul within the first Take a look at of the continuing three-match rubber towards New Zealand in Perth, serving to Australia register an enormous 296-run victory over the guests.

Just lately, Cummins had turn out to be turned the most costly overseas participant within the historical past of Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was snapped by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping quantity of Rs 15.5 crore. Australia will tackle New Zealand within the second Take a look at starting Thursday on the Melbourne Cricket Floor.