Tim Tebow has tied the knot.
The previous Broncos quarterback married fiancée and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in a ceremony at La Paris Property in Cape City, South Africa, based on Folks journal.
Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters on Jan. 9, 2019 exterior his household’s farm in Jacksonville, Fla.
The couple has spent the previous few days in South Africa with family and friends. Nel-Peters, 24, was born and raised in South Africa. She received the Miss South Africa 2017 crown previous to successful Miss Universe.
