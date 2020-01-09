Tim Tebow will be at Mets’ spring training for 4th straight year

NEW YORK — Tim Tebow will probably be at spring coaching with the New York Mets for the fourth straight 12 months.

The Mets stated Thursday the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner will report back to main league coaching camp subsequent month in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The 32-year-old outfielder hit .163 in 77 video games final season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season. He didn’t play after July 21 as a result of he minimize his left hand whereas fielding a ball within the outfield.

Tebow hit .273 with six house runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 video games for Double-A Binghamton in 2018, when his season ended July 18 due to a damaged bone in his proper hand.

After a three-year stint at quarterback within the NFL, he joined the Mets group in late 2016. He hit .148 (four for 27) with no extra-base hits and eight strikeouts throughout spring coaching in 2017; .056 (1 for 18) in 2018 and .267 (four for 15) with no extra-base hits final 12 months.

New York additionally agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers Pedro Payano, Francisco Ríos and Adonis Uceta; catcher David Rodríguez; infielder Jake Hager; and outfielders Ryan Cordell and Johneshwy Fargas. All seven will report back to main league spring coaching.

Tebow was amongst eight inner invitations to massive league camp, a gaggle that additionally consists of 24-year-old left-hander David Peterson — who starred at Regis Jesuit Excessive College in Aurora — the 20th general choose within the 2017 novice draft.