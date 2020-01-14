Timbaland Lost 130 Pounds & Beat Painkiller Addiction After ‘A Dream That Death Was Near’

That is such an incredible achievement! Congrats, Timbaland!

The music mogul stunned everybody to begin off 2020 with an unbelievable story: he has overcome his dependancy troubles and misplaced greater than 130 kilos on his manner to a whole transformation of physique, thoughts, and soul! So unbelievable!!!

The long-time music biz exec and generally performer, born Timothy Mosley, Timbaland is the star of the brand new January/February 2020 subject of Males’s Well being. And together with it, he’s sharing an unbelievable story of redemption and laborious work.

Within the cowl story, the 47-year-old opened up about his earlier dependancy to painkillers, too, which labored in tandem with poor food plan and lack of train to get his physique all out of whack. He defined extra in regards to the lowest lows in his life:

“I had to get whipped, because I didn’t appreciate anything. [The painkillers] put me in a great feeling of not caring, of just being free. I’m like traveling, doing shows, popping ’em, having fun, just being ignorant.”

What began as an dependancy all the way in which again in 2011 sadly actually blossomed within the decade to observe, and the painkiller reliance solely bought worse because the music producer bought divorced and skilled cash troubles.

However then sooner or later — in the course of a dream, no much less — the Apologize performer was snapped again to actuality with an awakening about his lifestyle. He defined:

“I had a dream that death was near. I saw myself with a white face. It’s like a bright light going on in your brain. That’s how you know what true love really is.”

Wow!

After his near-death dream, Timbaland knew instantly it was time to make some adjustments. Motivated by the way forward for his youngsters to lastly get wholesome and work again in direction of monetary freedom, the hitmaker’s redemption story started to unfold.

He began by eliminating his outsized mansion, then dumped the painkillers down the bathroom and labored to get again on monitor emotionally together with his nearly-estranged household.

Because the musician defined:

“I had to downsize, get all that superstar stuff out of the way. The divorce at the beginning was very messy, but now we are good friends. [Withdrawal from the painkillers] was one of the toughest things. The only things that got me through it were my kids, my girl, the help of God keeping my mind still … But this was the path chosen for me. God was rebuilding my character.”

Good!

And from there, the journey turned a health and well being story.

Motivated to keep away from diabetes and get again on monitor as a way to watch his youngsters develop up, the mogul did it large — within the gymnasium, after which within the fridge.

He shared a bit bit in regards to the transformation he’s made in the previous couple of months, as you’ll be able to see right here:

So inspiring!

And you may watch (under) as Timbaland explains how he bought super-serious about what he eats — and what it’s carried out for his practically 50-year-old physique!

Ahhh!

That’s so superior, and he’s JACKED now!!!

Such an inspiring journey of well being and health! So completely satisfied for the proud father on his unbelievable achievement!