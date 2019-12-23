“Time To Introspect”: Shiv Sena Gloats Over BJP’s Jharkhand Setback

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut says scenario created by citizenship regulation did not profit BJP in Jharkhand. (File)

New Delhi:

Because the BJP stared at one other disappointment this yr within the type of the Jharkhand consequence, its former ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, seized the possibility to rub it in. The get together took digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dwelling Minister Amit Shah, noting that the citizenship regulation had “not benefited” the BJP and prompted it to lose “one more state”.

“The BJP ruled Jharkhand for five years. Modi-ji and Amit Shah-ji had deployed their full strength. They sought votes in Modi-ji’s name. The situation created in the country after the new law did not benefit the BJP in Jharkhand and BJP has lost one more state after Maharashtra,” stated Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut.

“I think there is a need (for the BJP) to introspect why they have lost Jharkhand after Maharashtra,” Mr Raut stated.

In Jharkhand too, the BJP misplaced a key ally, the All Jharkhand College students’ Union (AJSU), which is seen to have dented its tally considerably.

The 2 events, collectively since 2014, separated over AJSU’s demand for a greater share of seats. However they left a window open for a reunion by not contesting one another’s strongholds.

In Maharashtra, the BJP and the Shiv Sena fell out after contesting the October polls collectively. The Sena refused to play second fiddle and insisted that it had been promised an equal share in energy. When the BJP rejected the demand, the Shiv Sena turned to its ideological rivals Congress and Nationalist Congress Occasion (NCP) and the three shaped a never-before coalition, the “Maha Vikas Aghadi”.

Political watchers say the failure of its alliances in two states exhibits up BJP’s diminishing energy of sewing up alliances and retaining them on board.

Then again, the opposition has proven higher expertise on the coalition sport within the two states. In Jharkhand, the Congress made it clear who the boss of the opposition alliance is by naming Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as chief ministerial candidate.

In Maharashtra, the Congress put aside its ideological aversion to the Shiv Sena to maintain the BJP out of energy.