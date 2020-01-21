‘Times’ Gives Klobuchar, Warren 2020 Endorsement

In a break from their custom of selecting one candidate, the New York Occasions endorsed Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for the 2020 Democratic main, saying the 2 senators represented a average and progressive imaginative and prescient for the celebration that voters must select from to pit towards President Trump. What do you suppose?
“Glad I wasn’t the only one thinking it took two women to do a man’s job.”
Alara Farrell • Fantasy Historian
“Why limit ourselves to just one candidate who can’t beat Trump in November?”
Darcy George • Chamomile Picker
“They should’ve also endorsed Trump to really cover their bases.”
Diogo Villegas • Salon Hygienist
