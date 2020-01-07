Times of India Indiatimes Most Desirable Men Award Vote: Bigg Boss 13 Heartthrobs Asim Riaz, Siddharth Shukla Make it to the List With Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli, Vijay Devarakonda and Many Others!

Bigg Boss 13 is full of drama, chaos and the TRPs are going off the roof. That is excellent news for the highest contestants of the present like Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla as their fame and recognition is reaching new heights.

That is evident from the truth that the 2 contestants have made their manner into the Instances Most Fascinating Males Award nominations. The nomination record consists of a whopping 113 contestants who’re all highly effective, fascinating males of their fields of modeling, leisure, sports activities, music, dance and so forth.

Asim Riaz is Now a Common Face in Fascinating and Sexiest Males Awards?

Earlier in 2019, Hrithik Roshan’s followers rejoiced the announcement of Hrithik Roshan because the ‘Sexiest Asian Man of 2019’. Nonetheless, Asim Riaz’s followers had one thing to rejoice too. Asim Riaz is among the hottest contestants of Bigg Boss 13.His scorching physique and low profile made him an instantaneous sensation on this season of Bigg Boss 13.

Asim Riaz is a mannequin by occupation and flaunts his gorgeous physique most of the time within the Bigg Boss home. Asim additionally possesses an enormous fan base and Asim is continuously trending in Twitter and different social media platforms.

Will Siddharth and Asim’s Followers Take the Battle to Instances Fascinating Males Awards?

Siddharth and Asim Riaz benefit from the largest fan base amongst different contestants in Bigg Boss 13 thus far. The duo have been pals who turned foes and their fan base has strengthened ever since they began combating.

Throughout their frequent tussles, their followers take their battles to social media (particularly Twitter) the place hashtags are tweeted in help of their favourite contestant. The battle will get intense at instances with thousands and thousands of tweets taking place of their favor. It is going to be attention-grabbing to see if Asim and Siddharth’s followers vote on Instances of India , Indiatimes web site to show the supremacy of their contestant.

Instances of India | Indiatimes Most Fascinating Males Award – Methods to Vote?

Go the next hyperlink – https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/leisure/times-poll-2019/national-most-desireable-men Flick through the record of nominations for the Most Fascinating Males Award. Click on in your favourite nominations. A pop up with 10 slots opens. Choose your nominations within the order wherein you want to see them be ranked (from 1 to 10). After getting chosen 10 contestants, login with Gmail or Fb or your Electronic mail ID and register to your account. Your votes can be efficiently registered.

Siddharth or Asim who will win the Most Fascinating Males Award? Tell us within the feedback beneath.