Timothée Chalamet Cast As Bob Dylan In New Biopic

Properly, right here's some huge information. Timothée Chalamet – the web’s favourite actor and in addition everybody else’s – is outwardly taking up the position of some of the iconic musicians of all time. Deadline experiences that Searchlight Footage has closed a take care of director James Mangold for a Bob Dylan biopic, and Chalamet is reportedly connected to star as none apart from Dylan himself.

Although the movie is technically untitled, supposedly it's been known as Going Electrical . And, fittingly, it's stated to chronicle the period when the younger Dylan, already a people musician revered and obsessed over, plugged in an electrical guitar and subsequently pissed off numerous people purists whereas additionally igniting some of the pivotal turning factors in rock historical past. Deadline suggests the film might seize that second on the Newport Folks Competition in 1965, in addition to Dylan’s run-ins with different well-known mid-century figures like Joan Baez and Pete Seeger.

The mission comes with a sure pedigree. Chalamet, in fact, has been abandoning a path of deeply acclaimed and meme’d performances prior to now couple years, most lately with Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Ladies . (If in case you have not seen it but, you need to, it's nice.) Mangold is driving on essential approval for Ford V Ferrari , and along with huge tasks like Logan on his resume, he additionally already ventured into the world of iconic mid-century American music when he made the Johnny Money biopic Stroll The Line again in 2005.

However maybe most intriguingly, this complete factor appears to – considerably surprisingly – exist with Dylan’s personal blessing. His longtime supervisor Jeff Rosen will function a producer, and Dylan himself will get an govt producer credit score. And the film deal comes with rights to Dylan’s music. Biopics of well-known musicians so typically fall into the identical traps of generic tropes and arcs, however right here’s hoping one thing a bit extra attention-grabbing and illuminating might come out of this explicit mixture of individuals.