Tiny snowboarder aged ONE giggles as she confidently glides down the slopes in adorable video

A one-year-old snowboarder was filmed laughing as she glided with ease down the slopes on Christmas Day.

Maeve Perry from Salt Lake Metropolis, Utah, was filmed snowboarding for the primary time in an lovely clip that has since been considered 50,000 instances.

The household of 4 had been visiting the Park Metropolis Mountain ski resort the place her mom Melissa and father John, who’re beginner snowboarders, had been desirous to see Maeve on the slopes.

Nonetheless, Maeve did not want the assistance of her mother and father for very lengthy as she shortly took management of the board and commenced drifting down the path with ease.

Footage reveals Maeve in a turquoise ski go well with with pink gloves and large goggles resting on her white helmet.

The tot is seen making her approach up the slope as she cheekily declines a kiss from her mom.

Earlier than exhibiting off her pure expertise on the board, she provides her brother Johnny a high-five earlier than providing one to her mother and father.

The video reveals Melissa wait on the prime of the slope earlier than Maeve effortlessly glides down the snow and bumps into her father.

In one other clip the smiley snowboarder grins at her father as he tells her to ‘get momma’.

She strikes effortlessly via the snow in direction of Melissa who scoops up her daughter earlier than she goes too far.

John mentioned: ‘We try to give our children the choice to do all of the actions we love collectively as a household.

‘My son, Johnny realized to snowboard when he was 14-months-old, the identical week he realized find out how to stroll.’

‘Maeve likes to go quick, she lights up with a glowing smile and lets out the funniest little sounds and giggles that get everybody round her laughing.’ he continued.

‘Lots of people ask if we would like our children to be Olympic athletes or go to the X-Video games, and the reply isn’t any, we simply need them to get pleasure from snowboarding hopefully as a lot as we do.

‘Snowboarding is such a tremendous and free strategy to specific your self, it is a strategy to clear your thoughts and be within the second with your pals’.