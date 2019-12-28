TIPOFF: Raptors at Celtics

Saturday, 7 p.m., TD Backyard

TV: TSN4/5; Radio: 1050 AM

SCOUTING REPORT

Boston has gained the primary two conferences of the season, together with on Christmas Day. This time, the Celtics needs to be the drained facet, having hosted Cleveland a day earlier. Boston has been rolling and has vaulted as much as second place within the Japanese Convention. Already second within the NBA in defensive effectivity, the group will probably be much more harmful with a 100% Marcus Sensible. Boston additionally ranks fifth in offensive effectivity. Jaylen Brown’s 30-point outburst at Toronto boosted his scoring common to 20.2 factors per sport, giving the Celtics three gamers averaging at the very least 20 a sport.

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Kemba Walker vs. Kyle Lowry

Lowry has averaged 21.5 factors and seven.5 assists towards Boston this season and is popping in one other all-star caliber marketing campaign, however so too is counterpart Walker. Toronto had all types of bother coping with Walker’s exterior sport on Christmas. The previous UConn star can free himself for pictures with the perfect of them, but additionally can create for others. Walker leads the group in scoring, three-point taking pictures proportion and assists per sport, however he’s only one a part of a particularly harmful offensive group. Lowry has averaged 18 factors, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals per sport in 26 video games as a Raptor towards Boston. Walker has averaged 19.9, 5.5 and 1.7 vs. Toronto.

DID YOU KNOW?

That is Toronto’s final highway sport of 2019, however the group will probably be away for 10 of 15 January video games … The ultimate assembly between these two golf equipment is on March 20 in Toronto … There may be nonetheless no timetable on returns for injured Raptors Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Norman Powell … Opponents shoot simply 33.6% on three-point makes an attempt vs. Toronto and 33.eight% towards Boston, the sixth and seventh-best defence within the NBA, respectively.