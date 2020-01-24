Tipoff: Raptors at Knicks

TORONTO RAPTORS at NEW YORK KNICKS

Friday, 7:30 p.m., Madison Sq. Backyard

TV: Sportsnet One; Radio: 590 AM

SCOUTING REPORT

The Knicks are in a dogfight for worst crew within the East with no clearcut favorite between themselves, the Atlanta Hawks and the LeBron-less Cleveland Cavaliers. They’re as dangerous at residence as they’re on the street, having simply six of their 12 wins at residence. Their season-long successful steak is three, whereas additionally they have managed to lose 10 in a row. Toronto’s personal R.J. Barrett (ankle) has missed the previous 4 video games and is predicted to be sidelined for this one as effectively. The Knicks have already got modified head coaches as soon as this season and all the time will likely be regarded upon as unstable at the least till James Dolan wises up and sells this crew to somebody who deserves it. Briefly, the Knicks are dangerous.

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Pascal Siakam vs. Marcus Morris Sr.

With no Barrett, there isn’t any apparent subsequent choice however we’ll go together with the crew’s present wholesome main scorer in Marcus Morris Sr. vs. Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. Siakam appears to be like to have that tremendous pep again in his step after being named an Jap Convention all-star starter Thursday. Morris is coming off a short-term damage, however is averaging 19 factors a recreation and capturing an unimaginable 46% from three-point vary. Based mostly on the variety of open threes the Raps gave as much as Philly on Wednesday, he is likely to be price watching.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Knicks are Three-9 of their previous 12 video games … New York is Eight-15 since new head coach Mike Miller took over from David Fizdale … The Raps have received seven in a row towards the Knicks and are 22-25 at Madison Sq. Backyard in franchise historical past … The Knicks common solely 104 factors per recreation, and quit a median of 112. Each stats are close to the underside of the Jap Convention.