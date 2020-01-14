TIPOFF: Raptors at Thunder

TONIGHT, eight P.M. TSN/TSN1050

SCOUTING REPORT

The Thunder has solely misplaced twice in its final 10 video games, primarily due to the stellar play of veteran guard Chris Paul and Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In a win over Minnesota on Monday, Gilgeous-Alexander posted an eye-opening line of 20 factors, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. He’s now averaging 19.9 factors per sport in his second season. Large man Steven Adams has additionally been enjoying effectively and Dennis Schroder has been one of many NBA’s high reserves.

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Norman Powell vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Count on the Raptors to throw a number of seems to be (Powell, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, for instance) on the budding star. The Hamilton native lit up Toronto for a career-high 32 factors earlier this season. Powell simply acquired again from an harm, however continued the place he left off towards San Antonio. Gilgeous-Alexander averages 5 journeys to the free throw line per sport.

DID YOU KNOW?

Gilgeous-Alexander is the second-leading Canadian scorer, behind solely Andrew Wiggins (23.2 factors per sport). He’s third amongst Canucks in subject purpose share, assists and rebounds … Billy Donovan’s group is 13-7 at dwelling … The Thunder received by a degree at Toronto … Serge Ibaka was a long-time member of the Thunder, together with the group that made the 2012 NBA Finals.