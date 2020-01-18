TIPOFF: Raptors at Timberwolves

Tonight, Toronto Raptors (26-14) at Minnesota Timberwolves (15-25), eight p.m.,

Goal Heart, TV: SNET; RADIO: AM1050

SCOUTING REPORT

The T-Wolves had misplaced three in a row earlier than the second half of the home-and-home with Indiana on Friday evening. They’ve additionally traded away their place to begin guard in Jeff Teague bringing together with Treveon Graham in trade for taking pictures guard Allen Crabbe. The Wolves is probably not finished dealing as there have been stories of curiosity in Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell who is seemingly there for the taking. There’s likelihood the Wolves additionally return franchise participant Karl-Anthony Cities to the courtroom both Friday evening in Indy or Saturday towards the Raptors. Cities has missed 15 video games with a left knee sprain however did journey to Indy Friday evening. With out Cities the Wolves have recorded simply 5 wins of their previous 15 video games.

MARQUEE MATCHUP

OG Anunoby vs. Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins has turn into the focus of Minny’s offence in Cities’ absence and leads the crew averaging 22.eight factors an evening. Anunoby is coming off considered one of his finest total performances of the season in Oklahoma Metropolis the place he had 21 factors and was all around the Thunder defensively.

DID YOU KNOW?

Crabbe was not with the crew in Indianapolis however might make his Timberwolves debut Saturday towards the Raptors … The Wolves have been all around the map this yr and haven’t began the identical lineup greater than six occasions all yr … Wiggins has been held beneath 11 factors up to now three video games, lower than half his season common, however for his profession he’s scored extra towards Toronto on common than any opponent, save the Cleveland Cavaliers that traded him away … Minny has solely gained 3 times in Toronto in 24 video games, however personal a 12-10 report on their residence courtroom when Toronto visits.