TIPOFF: Wizards at Raptors

Washington Wizards (13-27) at Toronto Raptors (26-14), 7 p.m., Scotiabank Enviornment, TV: TSN; RADIO: FAN590

SCOUTING REPORT: The Washington Wizards have proven they will rating with nearly anybody within the NBA. Conserving their opponents from scoring? Effectively that’s one other story. The Wizards rating over 110 factors per 100 possessions, ninth within the NBA. They offer up 115.four per 100 possessions, useless final within the NBA.

MARQUEE MATCHUP: Bradley Beal vs. OG Anunoby. Nurse has choices right here and will go along with Pat McCaw or Norm Powell however Anunoby is coming off a giant sport in Oklahoma Metropolis and we wager he attracts the Wizards main scorer.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wizards have misplaced 10 of the previous 15 and two in a row … The Raptors have received six in a row towards the Wizards and personal a a 16-Three report within the common season towards the Wizards for the reason that 2014-15 season … The Raptors attain the midway level within the season with Friday’s tilt with Washington … Beal has 4 40-point or higher video games this season, the second most within the Jap Convention.