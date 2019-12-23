Tips to complete Google Pay 2020 Cake Offer by collecting all stamps and get ₹202 – ₹2020 assured rewards

Google Pay is rewarding this New 12 months 2020 with Rs. 202 to Rs. 2020 on finishing their Cake Provide by accumulating stamps. They’ve made an identical reward for Diwali and it was properly acquired. You need to acquire all seven stamps to win this reward. You additionally earn bonus rewards for any accomplished layer.
Accumulate Google Pay 2020 Cake Provide Stamps
- Pay ₹98 or extra – Pay a enterprise, Spot, or Google Pay consumer and get 1 stamp per distinctive payee
- Pay payments or recharge cell – Spend at the very least ₹300 on a invoice, or ₹98 on a cell recharge
- Invite buddies to Google Pay – Get a stamp when your pals make their first cost along with your referral code
- Reward or Request – Get 1 stamp in your Reward Board per pal you present as soon as they settle for
Suggestions and Tips to gather stamps
- Pay Rs.98 or extra (Day by day Restrict 5)
Pay a enterprise, Spot, or Google Pay Person And Get 1 Stamp Per Distinctive Payee.
- Pay Payments Or Recharge Cellular (Day by day Restrict 5)
Spend At Least Rs.300 On A Invoice, Or Rs.98 On A Cellular Recharge.
- Invite Pals To Google Pay (Day by day Restrict 5)
Get A Stamp When Your Pals Make Their First Funds With Your Referral Code.
- Items Or Request (Day by day Restrict 5)
Get 1 Stamp On Your Reward Board Per Buddy You Reward As soon as They Settle for.
- Use The 2020 Scanner (Day by day Restrict 2)
Scan the Quantity ‘2020’ Wherever Close to You.
- Hear To On-Air Adverts (Day by day Restrict 2)
Catch An Eligible Google Pay advert On TV Or Google Indian’s Youtube Channel.
Sport guidelines
What you get as Reward
- Get a scratch card with an assured present from Google Pay value ₹202 to ₹2020 whenever you full the cake by accumulating all 7 completely different stamps.
- You additionally earn a bonus reward for any cake layer you full. Select your personal bonus reward from a range that features vouchers, scratch playing cards, and fortunate draw tickets value as much as ₹20 lakh.
- Declare and select your rewards within the 2020 sport by 31 Dec 2019.
- Your claimed rewards will seem within the rewards channel.
- You’ll be able to earn a most of 1 bonus reward for every cake layer, and 1 scratch card for finishing the cake.
Phrases and Circumstances
- This provide is just not accessible to residents of the state of Tamil Nadu.
- You aren’t eligible for this provide you probably have already earned over INR 9,000 throughout this present fiscal yr (1 April to 31 March) throughout all Google Pay affords.
- Any reward cash you earn can be deposited to your UPI enabled financial savings account in Google Pay. If you don’t hyperlink your UPI enabled financial savings account to your Google Pay account inside 45 days of claiming the reward, the reward can be deemed to be forfeited.
- Provide topic to full provide phrases and circumstances.
