Titans D-tackle Casey: we saw ‘fear’ in Ravens’ O-linemen’s eyes

BALTIMORE — Concern.

Tennessee defensive sort out Jurrell Casey claims he might see it within the eyes of Baltimore Ravens offensive linemen early on, within the Titans’ massive 28-12 AFC playoff victory right here Saturday night time.

Earlier than departing the customer’s locker room beneath M&T Financial institution Stadium shortly after midnight native time, the ninth-year starter simply put it on the market, with no strings connected, when requested about how the Titans defensive position could possibly be so dominant in opposition to a great, rugged Ravens offensive line.

Particularly on a pair of fourth-and-1 run stops of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

“It comes down to big-man ball,” mentioned Casey, a 6-foot-1, 305-pound 30-year-old. “It’s going to come down to who’s going to be the most physical guys up there. And when you line up and you see the fear in the guy’s eyes? You know you’re going to win that down.”

Casey made it clear he didn’t imply he noticed worry in Jackson’s eyes.

“Quarterback? We don’t worry about no quarterback. We don’t look at the quarterback. We look at the linemen — the guys up front across from us. When you see the fear in their eyes, you know the game’s going to be all right.”

When did Casey say he first observed mentioned worry?

“On the primary drive. As quickly as the sport began, it got here out. They had been nervous. You might see it on ’em. You might see it on ’em. And we understood what our recreation was upfront: Go dominate these guys.

“And we made positive that we did that as we speak.”

Casey, a group captain, had essentially the most snaps of any Titans inside defensive lineman, with 70 (or 72%). He, nostril sort out DaQuan Jones, finish Jeffery Simmons, exterior linebackers Harold Landry, Kamalei Correa and Derick Roberson, plus inside linebackers Rashaan Evans and Wesley Woodyard led the best way up entrance for Tennessee’s defence.

Requested if he ultimately noticed shock on the faces of Ravens O-linemen, for being dominated in so unusual a way, Casey gave me a “You Crazy?” look.

“Shock? I told you — it was straight fear, what we saw.”

It wasn’t simply Casey who concluded the Titans gained the sport upfront. When a defeated head coach — whose group adores and thrives on physicality — basically admits his group’s strains bought whupped, you realize it needed to be decisive.

“The trenches on both sides, they played extremely well,” Harbaugh mentioned of the Titans. “That was the biggest difference.”