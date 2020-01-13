Titans defender: ‘No way’ they can lose AFC title game

Casey says ‘the mindset’s already been checked in’

Jurrell Casey didn’t fairly body it as a assure, as quarterback Joe Namath famously did 51 years in the past, earlier than his upstart AFL champion New York Jets did certainly upset the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in Tremendous Bowl III.

However Casey, the Tennessee Titans’ standout defensive deal with, got here fairly shut in his staff’s locker room early Sunday morning, following his staff’s shockingly dominating, 28-12 defeat of the Baltimore Ravens — earlier than even understanding which staff the Titans would face this coming Sunday within the AFC championship recreation.

“I told the guys already, man. The mindset’s already been checked in. It’s ready to go,” mentioned Casey, a nine-year NFL veteran and a staff captain. “There’s no method we are able to lose subsequent week. Jurrell Casey’s going to indicate up and present out. So long as everyone does that, and follows in, child, we’re going to have a superb one.

“Feelings are loopy proper now. It’s unbelievable. All people on this locker room understands what’s at hand… If we come out and play Titans soccer, we’ll come out and be within the Tremendous Bowl — undoubtedly.”

OK, Casey form of did assure victory, didn’t he.

That actually received’t show a simple activity, in opposition to the host Kansas Metropolis Chiefs on Sunday afternoon (three:05 p.m. EST, CTV by way of CBS). The Chiefs rallied to blow out the Houston Texans on Sunday, 51-31.

Casey wasn’t chosen even to the Professional Bowl this season, not to mention as a first- or second-team all-pro. However he positive performed like one on Saturday night time in Baltimore, in main a stout Titans defensive position that, exterior of principally ad-libbed runs by electrical Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, shut down the Ravens’ league-best dashing assault.

Casey himself sacked Jackson twice, and stripped him of the ball as soon as in forcing a vital third-quarter turnover that teed up a Tennessee landing that blew the sport open.

He mentioned Tennessee’s recreation plan in opposition to the Ravens was to certainly shut down the Ravens’ vaunted operating backs and power Jackson alone to beat them. Which may or may not be informative about what Tennessee defensive coordinator Dean Pees will cook dinner up for the Chiefs on Sunday, within the recreation to find out the AFC’s consultant in Tremendous Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.

Because it performed out, Tennessee restricted Ravens operating backs Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards to simply 42 yards on 9 carries.

“They only had Jackson, man, and when you lean on your quarterback (to gain your rush yards), what can you really expect?” Casey mentioned. “The man can’t run the ball all day lengthy.

“Your operating backs received to step in and do their job. Our guys up entrance, we had been prepared for the duty. And the job was preserve the ball in Lamar’s fingers and make him run sideline to sideline.

“He picked up nice chunks of yards right now. Can’t deny that. That man was unbelievable on the market. However one man can’t win the sport for you.”

Jackson threw for 365 yards and ran for 143 — accounting for 95.eight% of Baltimore’s offensive output. It’s really unbelievable that the Ravens scored just one landing and solely 12 factors (their season-low output) contemplating Jackson personally accounted for 508 yards of offence.

However then Tennessee’s defence stiffened extremely effectively the nearer Baltimore received to the Titans purpose line; Ravens drives ended on the Tennessee 36, 31, 4, 18, 31, 15, 16 and 21 yard traces.

Patrick Mahomes, meantime, on Sunday threw for 321 and ran for 53 in opposition to Houston — accounting for 86.2% of Kansas Metropolis’s offensive output. Towards the Texans, Mahomes and Co. had no bother driving all the way in which into the top zone, scoring touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions from 9:55 left within the second quarter till 13:52 remained within the fourth.

Whereas the Texans’ defence was derided all season lengthy as, at greatest, inconsistent — and at worst, horrible for an excessive amount of of the time in too many massive video games this season, particularly in opposition to the go — this Titans defence got here up massive all through the season in clutch moments.

Beginning with Tennessee’s Week 1 blowout upset victory at Cleveland, when the Browns strutted into the common season believing their you-know-what didn’t stink.

Denying Jackson on Saturday night time on these two essential fourth-and-1 runs was reflective of the Titans’ defensive delight, tenacity and confidence.

“You’ve seen our goal-line stands. You’ve seen our fourth-down stands. I don’t think we really lost that many this year,” Casey mentioned.

One very last thing to remember. It was 10 weeks in the past that the Titans and Chiefs performed within the common season, at Tennessee. The Titans received a detailed one, 35-32, profitable on a 23-yard go from Ryan Tannehill to Adam Humphries with 29 seconds left.

Don’t low cost their possibilities to publish their third big upset of those playoffs and attain Miami.

As Casey predicted. If not overtly assured.



Titans head coach Mike Vrabel hugs Rashaan Evans throughout the closing moments of AFC Divisional Playoff recreation in opposition to the Ravens at M&T Financial institution Stadium in Baltimore, on Jan. 11, 2020.

Rob Carr / Getty Photographs

Titans coach embraces household ambiance — actually

Through the common season, and particularly throughout their epic run of playoff upsets this month, Tennessee Titans coaches and gamers preserve pointing to their family-like bond and ambiance as an enormous motive for his or her success.

It’s a cliché, positive, and one which prompts eye-rolls from the extra jaded of us. As a result of we hear profitable groups at excessive ranges in nearly each sport on a regular basis now profess that, of their case, this yr, it’s real don’t ya know.

However one thing Titans head coach Mike Vrabel did minutes following his staff’s big upset win in Baltimore confirmed it’s not simply lip-speak.

First a little bit of background. After any NFL recreation, reporters and cameramen usually wait exterior a staff’s locker room, ready for doorways to open so we are able to do interviews.

On Saturday night time, these of us so gathered had been simply ft away as Vrabel positioned exterior his staff’s locker room, delaying his non-public post-game celebration with gamers inside, till he personally greeted and congratulated each staff participant and assist employee alike coming back from the sector.

The final participant to depart the sector and be greeted by Vrabel was monster operating again Derrick Henry, who, after being interviewed on-field by TV, circumnavigated the field-level wall at M&T Financial institution Stadium to congratulate Titans followers.

Upon his delayed arrival, Henry jumped into Vrabel’s arms, with a hearty, emotional chest bump and hug.

Then it was household time inside.

