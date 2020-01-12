Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with 28-12 win

BALTIMORE — Together with his vivid crimson sneakers and relentless operating, Derrick Henry grabbed the highlight and wouldn’t let go.

When he was performed main Tennessee into the AFC championship recreation Saturday evening, he did a prolonged victory lap across the Baltimore Ravens’ residence, slapping palms and taking selfies with Titans followers.

It has been fairly a two-week trip.

“It’s not just me,” Henry mentioned after speeding for 195 yards and throwing a Three-yard landing go in a 28-12 upset of the NFL’s high group Saturday evening. ”It’s a group effort. We’re all enjoying collectively as an offense, as a complete. We’re simply locked in. We imagine in one another. We talk. It’s working on the market.”

The Titans worry nobody, and why ought to they with Henry speeding — and even throwing — the ball, and a big-play protection making clutch stops and turnovers?

One week after dominating defending Tremendous Bowl champion New England, the Titans (11-7) eradicated Baltimore (14-Three). The Ravens had gained their final 12 video games, with quarterback Lamar Jackson setting information and looking out unstoppable.

On Saturday evening, it was Henry who was unstoppable, regardless of Baltimore stacking eight males up entrance on virtually two-thirds of his runs. At instances, Henry used energy to create area, at others the holes the road supplied had been big.

“Watch us work,” mentioned Henry, the NFL’s main rusher this season. “We don’t do too much talking. We just go work and believe in each other. That’s our mentality. We’re going to come in here and work. … Focus on finishing.”

Tennessee’s protection had two interceptions of Jackson, who additionally misplaced a fumble, and the Titans twice stopped Baltimore on fourth-and-1.

Henry’s jump-pass to Corey Davis displayed one more of his expertise. He has accomplished three throws in 4 makes an attempt in his profession.

However it’s the best way he plows over and thru opponents that makes Henry — and the Titans — harmful. Subsequent week, they are going to go after their second Tremendous Bowl journey and first for the reason that 2000 season, both at Kansas Metropolis or Houston. The final sixth seed to get to the massive recreation was Inexperienced Bay within the 2010 season; the Packers gained all of it.

Tennessee scored all of its factors off takeaways or fourth-down stops.

Ryan Tannehill’s throws to Jonnu Smith and Kalif Raymond, who missed the final two video games in concussion protocol, gave Tennessee a 14-point edge.

Tennessee’s first rating got here after tight finish Mark Andrews, the Ravens’ high receiver this season, mistimed his leap and had Jackson’s go deflect into the air. Security Kevin Byard was there to select it off.

Byard scooted 31 yards down the left aspect, and with a 15-yard private foul penalty on Jackson added, the Titans had been on the Baltimore 35. The hushed crowd then noticed 5 straight Titans runs to the four earlier than Earl Thomas got here free untouched for an Eight-yard sack.

Tennessee merely shrugged and Smith made a juggling catch within the left nook of the tip zone. Replay decided he landed barely in bounds for a 7-Zero lead.

A fourth-down cease with lower than a yard to go — the primary time in 9 tries all season the Ravens failed on fourth-and-1 — arrange Tennessee’s subsequent landing. Tannehill made it 14-Zero along with his beautiful lengthy go that floated over Raymond’s shoulder into his arms behind All-Professional defensive again Marcus Peters. The parents within the stands wearing purple, who hadn’t seen their group in such a deep gap for the reason that finish of September, had gone silent.

They did get up for Baltimore’s 12-play second-quarter drive that included a 30-yard completion to rookie Marquise Brown on third down. However the drive netted solely Jason Tucker’s 49-yard discipline aim.

Brown once more was instrumental on a late 91-yard drive to Tucker’s 22-yarder as he made a spectacular one-handed seize of a 38-yard go, additionally on third down. Getting inside one rating in a half they had been usually outplayed gave the Ravens little increase, although.

Henry’s 66-yard romp on third-and-1 led to his passing TD on a direct snap within the third quarter, adopted one play later by Jurrell Casey forcing Jackson’s fumble, recovered by rookie Jeffery Simmons. Tannehill’s 1-yard run made it 28-6.

MORE HENRY

Henry’s TD go was the primary by a operating again within the playoffs since 1987, when Allen Rice of Minnesota managed it.

Henry is the primary participant with two video games of 175 speeding yards or extra in the identical postseason. He has set the postseason single-game speeding file for the Titans in consecutive weeks.

He additionally has probably the most yards speeding by his first 4 postseason video games, coming in with 366 and now could be at 561, beating Corridor of Famer Terrell Davis and Arian Foster, who had been tied with 515 by their first 4.

LAMAR’S LAMENT

Jackson’s very good season ended with a serious thud. He completed with gaudy numbers — 31 of 59 for 365 yards, 20 carries for 143 yards — and a 15-yard TD go to Hayden Hurst. However the Ravens flopped ignominiously.

Jackson was higher than in his earlier playoff recreation, a wild-card loss to the Chargers final yr. At halftime in that one, Jackson was 2 of Eight for 17 yards and an interception for a Zero.Zero quarterback score. He got here on in serving to Baltimore make that one shut within the second half.

UP NEXT

Titans: On to both Kansas Metropolis or division rival Houston within the AFC title recreation.

Ravens: Their very good season and three half months of profitable are over they usually head into the offseason means early than anticipated.