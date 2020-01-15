Title Match Added To WWE Worlds Collide

WWE Worlds Collide goes down earlier than the Royal Rumble instead of a TakeOver occasion. NXT will maintain their subsequent TakeOver in Portland on February 16th as an alternative.

A giant match with championship implications was added to the Worlds Collide particular. Throughout WWE The Bump it was revealed that Angel Garza will defend the NXT Cruiserweight Title towards two NXT UK stars and 1 WWE NXT Famous person.

This 4 corners match might have a whole lot of unpredictable parts. The Cruiserweight Title may also find yourself on the UK model.

Let’s see how this one seems as a result of the Cruiserweight Title might have a whole lot of worthy contenders on WWE’s NXT UK roster.