Title Match Changed For AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW has an enormous present deliberate for Jacksonville subsequent week. They are going to kick off 2020 with a bang, nonetheless, one marketed match must be modified.

The corporate revealed that the deliberate Kris Statlander vs Riho match isn’t occurring subsequent week. As an alternative, she’s going to defend her title in a four-way match in opposition to Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose.

As a consequence of prior commitments, Kris Statlander is not going to be in Jacksonville to face Riho for the #AEW Girls’s World Championship on Wed, Jan 1st. Riho will nonetheless defend her championship in a four means match w/ Nyla Rose, Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida

Nyla Rose will probably be returning to AEW Dynamite after serving a suspension. This match may have any variety of outcomes as AEW lays the groundwork for 2020 and past.