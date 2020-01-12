News TV SHOWS

Title Match Likely To Be Changed At Impact Wrestling ‘Hard To Kill’

January 13, 2020
Influence Wrestling is holding their Exhausting To Kill occasion tonight, however one scheduled performer very doubtless received’t be working the occasion.

PW Insider studies that Wealthy Swann has sustained an damage. He was harm at Influence Wrestling’s Bash At The Brewery 2 on Friday evening. Now the Exhausting To Kill card will doubtless want to alter.

It’s reported that Wealthy Swann suffered what’s believed to be an ankle sprain. He isn’t anticipated to be cleared by tonight’s Exhausting To Kill pay-per-view.

Swann was beforehand booked in an Influence World Tag Group Title match with Willie Mack versus The North.



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

