Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW Dynamite introduced a particular Bash At The Seashore episode this week. They decided #1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Staff Titles in a deadly four-way match.

Click on right here for our full AEW Dynamite “Bash At The Beach” outcomes.

The Greatest Pals, Younger Bucks, Proud n Highly effective, and Kenny Omega & Hangman Web page battled in a deadly four-way match to start out off Dynamite this week. These groups had been battling for a #1 contender place for SCU’s AEW World Tag Staff Titles.

Ultimately, Hangman Web page tagged himself in and screwed over the Younger Bucks. Omega nailed a V-Set off and shortly, Web page and The Cleaner had been #1 contenders.

SCU vs Kenny Omega & Hangman Web page is now set for the AEW World Tag Staff Titles. That match will happen subsequent week on AEW Dynamite.