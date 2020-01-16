Title Match Set For WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland

WWE NXT’s Ladies’s Division acquired an enormous highlight this week as ladies from throughout the model battled for a #1 contender spot.

WWE ended NXT this week with an enormous battle royal match. Virtually all the NXT Ladies’s roster was on this match and it even included the return of Kacy Catanzaro.

This match was for a #1 contender spot for a future NXT Ladies’s Title shot. Rhea Ripley will defend her title in opposition to Toni Storm at Worlds Collide, however the winner of the battle royal laid declare to subsequent in line.

All of it got here all the way down to Bianca Belair and Io Shirai after Shotzi Blackheart threw out Shayna Baszler after which Blackheart was thrown excessive rope subsequent. Belair and Shirai tried a number of occasions to finest one another till Bianca Belair lastly eradicated Io Shirai.

Bianca Belair will get her NXT Ladies’s Title match in opposition to both Rhea Ripley or Toni Storm at NXT TakeOver: Portland on February 16th.