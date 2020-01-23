Titus’ monster night leads Cherokee Trail to victory over Mullen

Cherokee Path had a discipline day from past the arc, hitting 38.9% of their photographs of their 82-60 win over Mullen on Wednesday.

Tre Titus lead Cherokee Path with 38 factors scored whereas additionally accumulating two rebounds and one help. Isaac Tesfaye helped the hassle by contributing 15 factors, six rebounds, and two assists.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Cherokee Path heading to play Arapahoe and Mullen taking up Overland.

Mullen has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is accessible.