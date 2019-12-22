TMC Leaders ''Detained'' At Lucknow Airport, Sit On Dharna, Says Party MP

TMC occasion members staged a sit-in close to a hanger on the Lucknow airport. (File)

Kolkata:

A four-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation, which was scheduled to satisfy the grieving households of these killed in Uttar Pradesh throughout protests over the brand new citizenship legislation, was “detained” at Lucknow airport in the present day, a celebration MP has claimed.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Md Nadimul Haque, who’s a part of the delegation, mentioned he and different occasion members had been staging a sit-in close to a hanger on the Chaudhary Charan Singh Worldwide Airport in Lucknow.

“We have been detained at Lucknow airport. As soon as we got down from the aircraft, we were surrounded by the police and were taken to a secluded spot on the runway. We are staging a dharna near a hanger,” Mr Haque mentioned.

The delegation, led by occasion’s former MP Dinesh Trivedi additionally contains parliamentarian Pratima Mondal and Abir Biswas.

Protests towards Citizenship (Modification) Act that broke out in a number of districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday left no less than 16 individuals lifeless and moveable and immoveable belongings broken, principally in arson.

The Trinamool Congress management condemned the Uttar Pradesh authorities and demanded launch of the occasion leaders instantly.

“Why is the BJP trying to hide the truth? They are not allowing anybody to enter Lucknow. We condemn such undemocratic action and attempt by the BJP to turn Uttar Pradesh into a police state,” TMC secretary normal Partha Chatterjee mentioned.

West Bengal BJP unit mocked the ruling TMC and mentioned the state authorities “failed to tackle” the legislation and order state of affairs throughout the current protests towards the brand new citizenship legislation.

“We have seen what has happened in Bengal in the name of protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The state government has completely failed to tackle the situation here and is lecturing other states. They must get their own house in order,” BJP state normal secretary Sayantan Basu mentioned.