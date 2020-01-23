TNPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for vacancy in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission before February 19, know full details of recruitment

TNPSC Mixed Civil Providers Examination Notification 2020: By way of the Joint Civil Providers Examination 2020 performed by Tamil Nadu Public Service Fee, functions have been invited for a lot of posts. These functions have been withdrawn to fill its complete 69 vacancies.
Description of posts:
Title of the posts: Variety of posts
Deputy Collector 18
Deputy Superintendent of Police 19
assistant Commissioner 10
Deputy Registrar 14
assistant director 07
District Justice of the Peace 01
Essential Dates:
Beginning date for submission of software kind: 20 January, 2020
Final date for submission of software kind: 19 February, 2020
academic qualification :
For additional info associated to the academic qualification of the candidate, learn the additional notification.
Age Vary :
The minimal age 21 years and most age 32 years of the candidates has been set.
Software Course of :
candidates apply on-line by way of the official web site tnpscexams.in 20. 01 . 2020 to 19. 02. 2020.
Choice Course of :
The number of the candidates can be primarily based on the preliminary, primary written examination and oral examination and interview.
Learn the notification
