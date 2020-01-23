EDUCATION News

TNPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for vacancy in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission before February 19, know full details of recruitment

January 23, 2020
TNPSC Mixed Civil Providers Examination Notification 2020: By way of the Joint Civil Providers Examination 2020 performed by Tamil Nadu Public Service Fee, functions have been invited for a lot of posts. These functions have been withdrawn to fill its complete 69 vacancies.

Description of posts:

Title of the posts: Variety of posts

Deputy Collector 18

Deputy Superintendent of Police 19

assistant Commissioner 10

Deputy Registrar 14

assistant director 07

District Justice of the Peace 01


Essential Dates:

Beginning date for submission of software kind: 20 January, 2020

Final date for submission of software kind: 19 February, 2020

academic qualification :

For additional info associated to the academic qualification of the candidate, learn the additional notification.

Age Vary :

The minimal age 21 years and most age 32 years of the candidates has been set.

Software Course of :

candidates apply on-line by way of the official web site tnpscexams.in 20. 01 . 2020 to 19. 02. 2020.

Choice Course of :

The number of the candidates can be primarily based on the preliminary, primary written examination and oral examination and interview.

Learn the notification

