Mario Kart Tour followers can declare a beneficiant 2,019 cash within the hit cell kart racer, Mario Kart Tour. The rationale for this act of generosity is as a result of it’s the holidays and the workforce has had a terrific 2019 with the success of the sport. Plus, it’s a good way of thanking followers which have ploughed each money and time into the sport. So go forward and declare your free cash!

The #MarioKartTour workforce needs you a contented vacation season! You have not simply been good gamers this 12 months…you have been one of the best! To rejoice the vacations and a terrific 12 months, we’re giving out 2,019 cash as a token of our appreciation. We hope you will put them to good use! pic.twitter.com/DS8RysLpud — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) December 25, 2019