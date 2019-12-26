News

To celebrate a great year the Mario Kart Tour team is giving out 2,019 coins

December 26, 2019
Mario Kart Tour followers can declare a beneficiant 2,019 cash within the hit cellular kart racer, Mario Kart Tour. The rationale for this act of generosity is as a result of it’s the holidays and the staff has had an excellent 2019 with the success of the sport. Plus, it’s an effective way of thanking followers which have ploughed each money and time into the sport. So go forward and declare your free cash!

The #MarioKartTour staff needs you a cheerful vacation season! You have not simply been good gamers this 12 months…you have been the perfect! To have fun the vacations and an excellent 12 months, we’re giving out 2,019 cash as a token of our appreciation. We hope you will put them to good use! pic.twitter.com/DS8RysLpud

— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) December 25, 2019

