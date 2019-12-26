To celebrate a great year the Mario Kart Tour team is giving out 2,019 coins

Mario Kart Tour followers can declare a beneficiant 2,019 cash within the hit cellular kart racer, Mario Kart Tour. The rationale for this act of generosity is as a result of it’s the holidays and the staff has had an excellent 2019 with the success of the sport. Plus, it’s an effective way of thanking followers which have ploughed each money and time into the sport. So go forward and declare your free cash!
