To Naseeruddin Shah’s “Clown” Jibe, Anupam Kher’s “Substances” Retort

Anupam Kher shouldn’t be taken severely, Naseeruddin Shah mentioned (File)

New Delhi:

Actor Anupam Kher right this moment hit again at Naseeruddin Shah, suggesting that his “clown” jibe was made below the affect of intoxicants. He additionally accused the 69-year-old of criticising a lot of celebrities and claimed that he thought of himself “in very good company”.

“If you could criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan or Virat Kohli, then I’m sure I’m in great company. And none of them has taken your statements seriously. Because we all know this is not you speaking. The substances you have been consuming for years have taken away your sense of judging what is right and what is not,” Anupam Kher mentioned in a video assertion he tweeted this afternoon.

In a latest interview to The Wire, Naseeruddin Shah, whereas discussing the present state of affairs within the nation within the backdrop of the protests in opposition to the controversial citizenship regulation and the lists, spoke of the assist the federal government was receiving from the movie business.

For instance, he cited Anupam Kher.

“Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can testify to his sycophantic nature. It is in his blood. He can’t help it,” Mr Shah mentioned.

Mr Kher, who has made no secret of his assist for the federal government, mentioned he has no objections if Mr Shah’s statements permit him some house within the headlines. “I make a gift of that happiness to you,” he mentioned.

The 64-year-old signed off with a nationalistic assertion: “You know what’s in my blood? Hindustan”.

Huge protests have been held over the previous few weeks in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act – which the federal government says will assist minorities from Muslim-dominated Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution earlier than 2015. Critics say they concern the regulation discriminates in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.

Critics additionally say the regulation, learn together with the Nationwide Register of Residents, the opposite controversial regulation meant to flush out unlawful migrants, it might be used to focus on Muslims.

Talking of the NRC that was anticipated to be rolled out throughout the nation, Naseeruddin Shah mentioned, “I don’t have birth certificate. I cannot produce one. Does that mean we are all going to be excluded? I do not need any reassurances that Muslims don’t need to worry. I am not worried”.