Tobacco firms should pay towards the cost of picking up cigarette butts

27 December 2019

Tobacco firms ought to pay in the direction of the price of clearing up cigarette butts, campaigners say.

The butts are the commonest litter merchandise within the UK. Though £1billion is spent clearing up garbage in England yearly, tobacco companies final 12 months contributed solely £70,000 to litter prevention and nothing to cleansing up.

That is regardless of the 4 tobacco producers whose merchandise are offered within the UK – Imperial, JTI, Philip Morris and British American Tobacco – making than £39billion in income in 2016.

Campaigners have known as for tobacco firms to pay in the direction of the price of clearing up cigarette butts that are the commonest litter merchandise within the UK. (Inventory picture)

Their contribution to the UK Treasury in Company Tax in the identical 12 months was £40million.

Allison Ogden-Newton of Maintain Britain Tidy, mentioned: ‘Cigarette litter blights each road, park and seashore on this nation, it’s pricey to scrub up and poisonous for the atmosphere.

‘It is time for producers to get critical in regards to the litter their merchandise generate. They’ve the sources to lift consciousness.

‘Campaigns that lower by to people who smoke, funded by the business, are wanted now as a result of so many nonetheless assume butts are innocent.