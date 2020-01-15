Today Is New Order Day In Miami Beach

Final January, New Order have been awarded the keys to town of Miami Seaside. Final night time, the enduring UK band kicked off their first-ever US residency with the primary of 4 performances on the Fillmore Miami Seaside. And in the present day, January 15 th, 2020, has been formally declared “New Order Day” in Miami Seaside.

“New Order has left its mark in the Miami Beach and worldwide music scene,” says Miami Seaside Commissioner Michael Góngora in an announcement. “They represent a generation of bold and powerful musicians that were leaders of the New Wave music scene that pushed the envelope and reimagined music as we know it.”

“Miami picked us,” the band's personal Stephen Morris provides in an interview with the Miami Herald . Nothing says Miami Seaside fairly like New Order!

Thanks to @MichaelGongora and Metropolis of Miami Seaside for presenting New Order with the important thing to town – what an honor! One other good cause to return! #NewOrderMiami pic.twitter.com/UZSvemgOQ7 – New Order (@neworder) January 13, 2019