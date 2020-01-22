Todd Helton sees Hall of Fame votes shoot up in second year on ballot

Todd Helton received to see a former teammate elected to the Baseball Corridor of Fame on Tuesday. And, if this 12 months’s votes are any indication, the previous Rockies first baseman’s time is probably not too far off.

Helton noticed his vote complete elevated by almost 66% in his second 12 months on the poll, with the left-handed slugger receiving 116 of 397 votes (29.1%) this 12 months in comparison with 70 out of 425 (16.5%) in 2019. To make the Corridor of Fame, a participant should obtain at the least 75% of the vote.

Teammate Larry Walker grew to become the primary Rockies participant to be elected to the Corridor of Fame, lastly bursting by the Coors Subject stigma nationwide writers have lengthy placed on Colorado stars. Which will very properly pave the best way for Helton subsequent.

“Hopefully this works for Todd,” Walker mentioned after Tuesday’s announcement on the MLB Community. “He’s very Hall of Fame worthy.”

Helton performed his total profession with the Rockies, totaling 2,519 hits, 592 doubles, 369 house runs, 1,401 runs and 1,406 RBIs in 17 seasons. He received one Nationwide League batting title with a .372 common in 2000, and led the league in slugging share (.698), on-base (.463) and OPS (1.162) throughout the identical season.

Helton completed within the prime 10 of NL MVP voting 3 times (2000, ’01 and ’03), was a five-time all-star choice and received three Gold Gloves as a primary baseman.