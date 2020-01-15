Toddler reunited with mother after found wandering Oshawa

A two-year-old boy has been reunited together with his mom after police say he was discovered wandering the streets in Oshawa carrying solely a diaper.

Durham Regional Police say the toddler was noticed by a driver at round three:45 a.m. Wednesday morning within the Stevenson Rd. and Bond St. space.

The motive force stopped to assist after which known as police.

Paramedics checked to verify the kid was wholesome after he was uncovered to the weather.

Officers have been finally in a position to reunite the boy together with his mom.

Police say the toddler had merely managed to discover a means out the entrance door of his residence and there are not any costs presently.