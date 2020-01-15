News

Toddler reunited with mother after found wandering Oshawa

January 15, 2020
1 Min Read

A two-year-old boy has been reunited together with his mom after police say he was discovered wandering the streets in Oshawa carrying solely a diaper.

Durham Regional Police say the toddler was noticed by a driver at round three:45 a.m. Wednesday morning within the Stevenson Rd. and Bond St. space.

The motive force stopped to assist after which known as police.

Paramedics checked to verify the kid was wholesome after he was uncovered to the weather.

Officers have been finally in a position to reunite the boy together with his mom.

Police say the toddler had merely managed to discover a means out the entrance door of his residence and there are not any costs presently.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment