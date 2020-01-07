Toddler’s death-defying walk on tiny ledge around side of Tenerife tower block

By James Gant For Mailonline

That is the nail-biting second a toddler was seen scaling the skin of a block of flats whereas her ‘mom was within the bathe’.

The little woman seems to climb out a window earlier than strolling alongside the slim ledge in Playa Paraiso, Tenerife.

She scurries in direction of the house’s balcony whereas brushing her left hand on the wall for help.

The unnamed baby reaches a railing across the veranda and sits down on it, as she is filmed from a neighbouring house complicated.

Fairly than climbing over the balcony to security, the toddler begins to return the best way she got here.

The kid jumps as she seems to lose her footing and races again alongside the ridge, earlier than stopping on the window the place the footage ends.

It was reported on social media that the woman had escaped whereas her mom was within the bathe.

The clip was shared on I Love Tenerife’s Fb web page with the caption: ‘OMG! This toddler managed to climb out of this constructing window while the dad and mom have been having a shower.

‘This apparently occurred over the weekend at a property in Playa Paraiso, Tenerife!’