TOKiMONSTA – “Fried For The Night” (Feat. EARTHGANG)

TOKiMONSTA has introduced a brand new album, Oasis Nocturno , the follow-up to 2017 's Lune Rouge , which obtained the Los Angeles-based producer a Greatest Dance / Digital Album nomination on the Grammys. At the moment, she’s sharing a brand new tune from it, “Fried For The Night,” which is able to seem on the album alongside “Love That Never,” which got here out final month. This new one options the Atlanta duo EARTHGANG, who launched a brand new monitor of their very own right this moment.

“Everyone has a moment where they feel fried and burnt, but what about those moments you feel fried and turnt?” TOKiMONSTA mentioned in a press release. “EARTHGANG brought their special magic to the studio and we made something other worldly. This song is dedicated to those psychedelic moments where our reality opens up a new point of view. “

Watch a Romain Laurent-directed video for the monitor under.

Oasis Nocturno is out three / 20 by way of Younger Artwork Information.