Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – Battle Trailer

Nintendo of America is busy making ready their first launch of 2020 on the Nintendo Change which is a remastered model of Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE. We just lately wrote an intensive preview for Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore on the Nintendo Change so have a learn right here if you happen to haven’t already finished so. For now try the newly unleashed battle trailer supplying you with a 5 minute overview of what to anticipate from the intensive JRPG.

An interdimensional evil threatens to empty modern-day Tokyo of its artistic power. It’s as much as you to battle again in a fantastical barrage of music and elegance in Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore, out there for #NintendoSwitch on 1/17!https://t.co/DiNftmRJx1 pic.twitter.com/60llthoWec — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 10, 2020