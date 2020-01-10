Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – Battle Trailer

Nintendo of America is busy getting ready their first launch of 2020 on the Nintendo Change which is a remastered model of Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE. We not too long ago wrote an in depth preview for Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore on the Nintendo Change so have a learn right here in the event you haven’t already performed so. For now try the newly unleashed battle trailer providing you with a 5 minute overview of what to anticipate from the intensive JRPG.

An interdimensional evil threatens to empty modern-day Tokyo of its inventive vitality. It’s as much as you to combat again in a fantastical barrage of music and magnificence in Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore, accessible for #NintendoSwitch on 1/17!https://t.co/DiNftmRJx1 pic.twitter.com/60llthoWec — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 10, 2020