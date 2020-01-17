Tokyo Olympics: India To Begin Preparations With FIH Pro League

The Olympics-bound Indian males’s hockey group will kick-start its preparations for the quadrennial showpiece when it debuts within the FIH Professional League towards world No.Three the Netherlands on Saturday. After having missed the primary version of the occasion, India will tackle the 2019 Professional League and European bronze medal winners, the Netherlands, in two matches of their opening tie on the Kalinga Stadium right here. The second match shall be performed on Sunday.

With all the highest groups of the world in fray, the home-and-away Professional League shall be ideally suited preparation for world No.5 India forward of the Summer season Video games later this yr.

After the Dutch aspect, India will host world champions Belgium on February eight and 9 adopted by two extra house fixtures towards Australia on February 22 and 23.

The Indian group will then depart for the away video games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Nice Britain (Might 2 and three).

India will return to play on house soil on Might 23 and 24 towards New Zealand earlier than travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6.

The Manpreet Singh-led aspect will play the final leg of the Professional League round-robin matches in Spain on June 13 and 14.

India’s head coach Graham Reid will pay attention to the challenges that await his group within the Professional League opener.

Having served as a former assistant coach to the Dutch, Reid is aware of precisely what to anticipate from Netherlands within the double header.

The matches may also present India an opportunity to avenge their heart-breaking 1-2 loss within the quarterfinal of the 2018 World Cup.

A take a look at the earlier 10 conferences between the 2 groups reveals that there’s little to decide on between them.

The Netherlands have received 5 of these conferences, with India victorious on 4 events and one match ending in a draw.

Reid too insisted that they’re trying on the Professional League outings as a platform for Olympic preparation.

“It will be important to start strong and sharp in the Pro League with our first three encounters against the top three teams in the world,” Reid has mentioned.

“We will be focussing on getting our structures right and honing our set plays as preparation for our Olympic campaign.”

The Indians would additionally benefitted by their familiarity with the Kalinga Stadium turf, having educated and performed quite a few matches right here.

It’s the similar venue the place the eight-time Olympic champions certified for the 2020 Video games after thrashing Russia 11-Three on combination within the two-leg FIH Qualifiers in November final yr.

“The matches against India are a very important opener. Playing against India at their home ground is challenging no doubt but it is also very exciting because we love playing in Bhubaneswar,” Netherlands coach Max Caldas mentioned.

Caldas too is trying on the Professional League as preparation for Olympics.



“The players and combinations we wanted to test were experimented during the previous edition of Pro League. This edition we will have our most competitive team as this will be the stepping-stone for us to be the best at Tokyo,” he mentioned.

India will area a full-strength group which is able to witness the return of midfielders Chinglensana Singh and Sumit, who have been out with accidents.

Chinglensana was on the sidelines with an ankle fracture because the Nationwide Championship final yr, whereas Sumit suffered a wrist damage in June through the FIH Males’s Sequence Closing.