Tokyo Olympics: Panghal, Thapa Good Contenders For Medals, Says Vijender

Vijender Singh feels Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa are sturdy contenders for medals on the Tokyo Olympics, however on the similar time urged the Sports activities Ministry and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to assist them obtain their potential. “Amit Panghal is doing well, Shiva Thapa is doing well… we have good contenders,” Vijender, India’s first Olympic and males’s world championship medallist in boxing in 2008 and 2009 respectively, instructed IANS in an interview.

Panghal’s demand for a private coach and physio was not too long ago turned down by the BFI.

Vijender, now knowledgeable boxer with an enviable 12-Zero file within the skilled circuit which he entered in 2015, stated such issues should not fascinating and the sports activities ministry and the federation ought to maintain their athletes who give their all for Olympic medals.

“I recently read somewhere that Amit needed a personal coach but he did not get it. Boxers should not face this kind of problem. Their nutrition should be taken care of. The federation and sports ministry should take care of these things. They are there to take care of sports,” stated the 34-year- outdated.

Whereas Panghal earned a spot within the Indian squad for the Olympic qualifiers by advantage of his historic silver medal on the boxing World Championships final yr, Shiva has a extra difficult path. He was overwhelmed to the World Championships contingent within the 63kg class by Manish Kaushik, who went on to guarantee a spot for himself within the squad for the Olympic qualifiers with a bronze medal. Manish will now need to fail to go previous the qualifiers for Thapa to get an opportunity to stake a declare within the Indian contingent for Tokyo 2020.

Requested to choose a reputation who he feels can absolutely win a medal, Vijender stated: “I don’t want to take one name and create pressure on him. I want India to do well.”

Vijender final fought in November 2019, beating Ghana’s former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu in a lopsided bout.

“My next bout is in April. I am busy with cardio now and will then train for boxing in Manchester,” stated Vijender who now trains at a fitness center in Gurugram.

Lee Beard, who has skilled skilled stars like Ricky Hatton, has been Vijender’s coach since 2015. Underneath his tutelage, the Haryana-lad clinched the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental tremendous middleweight titles.