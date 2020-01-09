Told Chief Minister I Don’t Wish To Be Guardian Minister: Congress Leader

Balasaheb Thorat stated he had different duties because the chief of the state Congress.

PTI:

Maharashtra Income Minister Balasaheb Thorat stated on Thursday that he had informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that he didn’t need the put up of guardian minister of Kalhapur.

In Maharashtra, ministers are given the cost of a district every.

Speaking to PTI, Mr Thorat stated he had different duties because the chief of the state Congress and chief of the Congress Legislature Get together.

“We got 11 guardian minister posts in the power sharing agreement with the NCP and the Shiv Sena. I have other responsibilities. I had already declared that I do not wish to be a guardian minister. I have told it to CM,” he stated.

“The Congress has 12 ministers. Minister of State Vishwajit Kadam seems to be left out (from the guardian ministers” list)….The responsibility of guardian minister can go to him, ” Mr Thorat added.

Requested about rumours that Congress chief Vijay Wadettiwar was not joyful along with his portfolios, he stated, “Wadettiwar was to get the Relief and Rehabilitation department, but that went to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Rathod and earthquake rehabilitation was left for Wadettiwar.”

“The mistake will be rectified,” he added.

Mr Wadettiwar has been allotted the Different Backward Lessons and Socially and Economically Backward Class portfolio as effectively.