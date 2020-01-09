“Told Them I am From ABVP”: Student Who Escaped JNU Mob Attack

Round 20 males carrying sticks and iron roads entered JNU on Sunday.

New Delhi:

A Jawaharlal Nehru College scholar on Wednesday claimed that he escaped a masked mob that went on a rampage on the campus three days in the past by “faking” that he belonged to the ABVP.

Rajesh Kumar Arya, a scholar of College of Worldwide Research, advised this to a four-member fact-finding committee of the Congress, which was recording statements of these injured and eyewitnesses to the violence on Sunday.

Mr Arya advised the panel mob of round 20 males carrying sticks, iron rods and hammer stormed the Sabarmati hostel round 6.45 pm. “My room is on the second floor of the hostel. When I looked down, I saw men moving from room to room, beating up students. Most of them had their faces covered,” he recalled.

In accordance with Mr Arya, when the masked mob noticed him, one in every of them pointed in the direction of him and yelled: “Look, there are people above too”. The coed switched off the lights of his room and bolted the door from inside.

Mr Arya stated the lads banged on the door for someday and broke the ventilator’s glass. Scared, he “surrendered” earlier than them. “I folded my hands. They surrounded me and pushed me into a corner. Some of the men stood on my bed. They asked my name and enquired about my political affiliation,” he advised the panel.

“Some of them said ”lay him on the floor and beat him up”. I said folks, I am also from the ABVP,” he stated. “They asked me who all I knew in the organisation. I blurted out some names, but could not convince them.”

“They then asked for proof. I showed them the book I was reading ”Hindu Nationalism: A Reader”,” Mr Arya claimed.

The boys took the guide, learn the title and left, he added.

Requested in regards to the fact-finding committee, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev stated that they had met the school members and college students, including that they might ask each facet to speak to them. “We don”t want to give a pre-determined judgement because there are many versions,” the All India Mahila Congress president added.